Advertisement

Miss. House passes bill to change state flag

A Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 25, 2020.
A Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 25, 2020.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Justin Dixon
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Legislature is voting whether or not to change the state flag.

The House passed House Bill 1796 with a vote of 91-23 on Sunday. The bill will now head to the Senate.

House Bill 1796 would establish a commission to redesign the Mississippi state flag. The bill says the new flag shall not include the Confederate battle flag, and the new flag must include the words “In God We Trust.”

HB 1796 requires the current flag be removed within 15 days of the bill’s passing.

The goal of the bill is to get the new flag design on ballots in November. If the commission’s design doesn’t get majority approval in November, HB 1796 says the commission would design another new flag.

On Saturday, both the House of Representatives and Senate voted to suspend the rules. That step was needed to introduce the bill on changing the flag that could be voted on immediately.

House Bill 1796 must be passed by both the Mississippi House and Senate.

The bill would then go to Governor Tate Reeves’ desk. Reeves has already said he would sign the bill.

Copyright 2020 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Worldwide coronavirus death toll exceeds 500,000; Pence skips campaign rallies

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD and KEN MORITSUGU
Experts say there is ample evidence the scourge is making a comeback in the United States, including increasing deaths and hospitalizations in parts of the country and higher percentages of virus tests coming back positive.

News

COVID-19 IN WV: 2,832 total cases and 93 deaths

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., there have been 167,570 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,832 total cases and 93 deaths.

National

In NYC, marking 50th anniversary of Pride, no matter what

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By DEEPTI HAJELA and BRIAN MAHONEY
There were protests, and rainbow flags, and performances — it was LGBTQ Pride, after all. But what is normally an outpouring on the streets and in the venues of New York City looks a little different this year, thanks to social distancing rules required by the coronavirus.

National Politics

Trump tweets video with ‘white power’ chant, then deletes it

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters chanting “white power,” a racist slogan associated with white supremacists.

Latest News

National Politics

Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump over using their songs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DANICA KIRKA
The Stones said in a statement Sunday that their legal team is working with music rights organization BMI to stop use of their material in Trump's reelection campaign.

National

Gunman at Walmart distribution center was former employee

Updated: 4 hours ago
A man who drove into a Walmart distribution center in Northern California and went on a shooting rampage that left him and another man dead, and four others wounded, was fired from his job at the center last year, authorities said.

National Politics

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By LYNN BERRY and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan, and he appeared to minimize the allegations against Moscow.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 2,817 total cases and 93 deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m there are 2,817 total coronavirus cases and 93 deaths.

National

Bagged salad recall expands to Walmart amid cyclospora outbreak

Updated: 8 hours ago
Earlier this month, Fresh Express, the company that produced the salads, recalled similar items sold at Hy-vee, Aldi and Jewel-Osco stores in the Midwest.

National Politics

Democrats want John Wayne’s name, statue taken off airport

Updated: 8 hours ago
According to those who crafted the resolution, the effort to oust Wayne is part of "a national movement to remove white supremacist symbols and names (that are) reshaping American institutions, monuments, businesses, nonprofits, sports leagues and teams."