17 new cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia Monday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday morning.

That brings the total count to 2,849.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 168,082 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,849 total cases and 93 deaths.

DHHR officials say 627 cases are currently active and 2,129 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 30 patients are currently hospitalized, with seven in ICU and four on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (435/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (115/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (59/0), Hampshire (41/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (42/1), Harrison (60/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (219/5), Kanawha (296/9), Lewis (17/0), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (23/0), Marion (54/2), Marshall (41/1), Mason (17/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (36/0), Mineral (54/2), Mingo (14/3), Monongalia (153/14), Monroe (10/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (89/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (61/15), Putnam (51/1), Raleigh (51/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (18/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (75/8), Wyoming (7/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.