2 Little Caesars workers in Ohio fired after putting swastika sign on couple’s pizza

By Alan Rodges and Sia Nyorkor, WOIO Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio couple stopped for a slice of Little Caesars Pizza on Saturday night but were appalled when they opened the box to an offensive message.

Misty Laska and her husband, Jason, opened their pizza box to pepperonis placed on their food to form a swastika. The couple said they bought the pizza from a Little Caesars on Smith Road in Brook Park, Ohio.

“It’s not funny. It’s not funny. Especially with everything going on in the world right now,” Jason Laska said.

Misty Laska and her husband, Jason, bought a pizza from a Little Caesars in Brook Park, Ohio, that had pepperonis placed on top in such a manner so as to form a swastika.
Misty Laska and her husband, Jason, bought a pizza from a Little Caesars in Brook Park, Ohio, that had pepperonis placed on top in such a manner so as to form a swastika.(Source: WOIO/Gray News)

The Laskas tried calling the location Saturday night but were unable to reach anyone. They snapped a photo of the pizza with the swastika sign, which happened to be backward, and posted it to social media.

“The point is there should not be this kind of hate happening today. With the climate we’re in right now, why make a joke like that?” Misty Laska said.

The Laskas say they want the folks responsible to be held accountable.

“We’re trying to solve hate, and even if this was just a joke internally for the employees, just stop. Stop with the symbolism, and let it go away,” Jason Laska said.

Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc., released a statement regarding the incident:

“We have zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form, and these franchise store employees were immediately terminated. We’re deeply disappointed that this happened, as this conduct is completely against our values. We have also reached out to the customer to discuss this personally with him.”

