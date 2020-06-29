21 new cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia Monday evening

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday evening.

That brings the total count to 2,870.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 169,556 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,870 total cases and 93 deaths, according to health officials.

DHHR officials say 581 cases are currently active and 2,196 people have recovered.

According to date from DHHR, 28 patients with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. Five patients are in ICU, and three people are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (436/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (118/4), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (41/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (42/1), Harrison (60/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (219/5), Kanawha (300/9), Lewis (17/0), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (23/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (41/1), Mason (17/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (37/0), Mineral (54/2), Mingo (15/3), Monongalia (157/14), Monroe (11/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (9/1), Ohio (89/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (62/15), Putnam (52/1), Raleigh (51/1), Randolph (155/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (18/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (78/8), Wyoming (7/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.