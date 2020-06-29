Body found in river believed to be missing person

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say they believe a body found in the Kanawha River may be a body of a missing person from Charleston.

Deputies say the body was found Sunday afternoon around 2:30.

Two men were fishing and saw a body floating down the Kanawha River near Jefferson.

The St. Albans Fire Department, Jefferson Fire Department and St. Albans Police Department assisted deputies with recovering the body.

Investigators say the body has not been positively identified, but there is reason to believe this is the body of a missing person.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy and positive identification.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.