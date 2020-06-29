Bridgeport Police looking for suspects involved in car break ins
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in car break ins.
According to the police department’s Facebook page, both suspects were involved in car break in that happened at local hotels.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the department either on Facebook or call 304-848-6115 and speak with Lt. Weaver.
