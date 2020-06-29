Bridgeport Police looking for suspects involved in car break ins

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in car break ins.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, both suspects were involved in car break in that happened at local hotels.

Bridgeport Police need your help in identifying this male and the owner of the suspect vehicle. Both were recently... Posted by Bridgeport Police Department on Monday, June 29, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the department either on Facebook or call 304-848-6115 and speak with Lt. Weaver.

