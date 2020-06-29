Buckhannon to host Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration this Sunday

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon will be hosting an Independence Day Fireworks Celebration on Sunday at nightfall.

There will not be an event at Jawborne Park, nor a celebration on Main Street due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the city.

City officials are encouraging everyone to watch the celebration outside while socially distancing. Those who will be outside and near other people are asked to wear a mask.

You will also be able to watch the fireworks from your car, city officials said. You can watch from the following businesses’ parking lots:

- CVS

- Citizens Bank

- Community Bank

- Premier Bank

- Walgreens

- Walmart

- Or others, as available, and with permission of the business.

City officials are asking everyone to be courteous to the businesses that have offered their facilities.

