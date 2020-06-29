Dorothy Lee Williams, 85, of Kingmont, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Rosewood Center in Grafton. She was born on February 22, 1935, in Marion County, a daughter of the late Frank and Janie (King) Simmons. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was a lifelong cat rescuer and a member of New Life Ministries. She was Christian by faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, George W. Williams Jr., who passed away on September 10, 2015. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Pauline Simmons and Edith Simmons. She is survived by son, George Douglas Williams and wife Kara, of Kingmont; daughter, Sharon Marlene Williams, of Fairmont; grandchildren, Brooke Farrah and partner Devan Wright, of Daybrook, and Brittany Upton and husband Justin, of Rivesville; great-grandchildren, Mila and Kynnedi Upton; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cats. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Thursday, July 02, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Charles Chipps officiating. Interment will follow at Harmony Grove Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

