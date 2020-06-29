Advertisement

Published: Jun. 29, 2020
Elisabeth Anne (Bachert) Clayton, age 77 of Shinnston, WV passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. She was born May 22, 1943  in Sellersville, PA a daughter of the late William Bachert and Alice M. (Thomson) Bachert Bailey . She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas Lee Clayton of Shinnston; three children, Lee T. Clayton of Aurora, CO,  Lynn A. Montana (Patrick) of Surprise, AZ, and Michelle L. Huston (Timothy) of Coopersville, MI; seven grandchildren, Dillon, Austin, Michael, Marie, Matthew, Taylor, and Evan; one brother, Robert Bachert (Kathy) of Winchester, VA; also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jean Bachert and wife, Lucy and one daughter-in-law, Deborah Clayton. Elisabeth was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister to her family.   She enjoyed her family, listening to country and western music, traveling with her husband in the military, playing the piano.  She attended the Boothsville United Methodist Church.   Private graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the WV National Cemetery. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

