Marshall Athletics cancels remainder of summer sports camps

Marshall University
Marshall University(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall Athletics says it’s cancelling the remainder of summer sports camps.

The university made the announcement Monday afternoon.

Officials with Marshall Athletics says there will be refunds for those camps and they will be processed by method of payment. Payments made by credit card will show as a credit on the card. Checks will be processed for those who paid by check. They say you should allow up to four weeks for processing.

