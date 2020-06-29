Monday Night Forecast | Quiet overnight, patchy morning fog

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our stalled out system leftover from this past weekend is too far South to cause any trouble for us. A quiet night ahead with temperatures overnight falling into the mid-60s for lowland regions and a little cooler in the low 60s for our higher terrain. Tomorrow will be another warm day with a nice balance of sunshine and cloud cover. A few showers may spring up from daytime heating but no severe weather in the short-term forecast. Some areas may make a run for the upper 80s, low 90s even if only for a brief period of time. We continue the heating trend throughout the week as we finish off June and enter into prime Summer.