Monday Weather Update

Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Good morning! A stationary front has stalled to our south allowing for some light showers this morning but a high-pressure system to our north will move into our region today that will bring warm temperatures and dry conditions to the area. Expecting temperatures to reach the mid 80′s with dewpoints in the 70′s as it will feel very uncomfortable outside. The cloud cover will start to thin out as the day goes by as it will be calm and quiet for tonight.

Tuesday: More clouds are in the area but with a few sprinkles of sunshine that will make for a nice Tuesday. High: 86

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures. High: 86

Thursday: More sunshine than clouds as it will still be dry. High: 88

Friday: Mostly sunny skies as temperatures start to warm up as we start to reach the 90s. Hot and humid with rain chances starting to increase after sunset. High: 90

Weekend: A warm front has moved into our area as those temperatures are in the lower 90′s. Scattered showers and storms are possible for your Saturday. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 80′s as pop up showers and storms are possible in the afternoon with the passing of a weak cold front.

