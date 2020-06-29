Pandemic does not stop new Harrison County coffee shop

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Prime Coffee Company began serving coffee among other items on their menu Monday in Nutter Fort.

The cafe was previously called Black and White Coffee Shop.

Despite opening a new business in the midst of a global health crisis, the owner, Amber Tucker, isn’t going to let it stop her from pursing her passion.

“I just think that there’s no better time than now so if I’m going to do it a year from now, why not try to do it now so if the opportunity presented itself, I couldn’t pass it up,” Tucker said.

Prime Coffee Company said it has plexiglass, gloves and masks to keep customers safe. Customers can also take precautions they believe are necessary.

