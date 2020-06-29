Ritchie County’s Morrison named Premier Bank Athlete of the Week

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County dual sport athlete Gus Morrison is our latest Premier Bank Athlete of the Week.

The rising junior won a state championship in track as a freshman in the 110 meter hurdles. On the gridiron, Morrison was a second team all-state selection at wide receiver this past season for the Rebels & helped guide them to the second round of the playoffs.

We will get to know Morrison coming up on Wednesday on 5 news at 6.

