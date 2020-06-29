Advertisement

Rucker realizing Mountaineer dream as walk-on running back

Tyler Consolidated's all-time leading rusher
Rucker
Rucker(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SISTERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Mark Rucker will leave Tyler Consolidated as the school’s all-time leading rusher with 4,470 career yards. Despite offers from Old Dominion and a handful of Division II schools, the three-time all-state selection only had one destination in mind: WVU.

When the opportunity came from head coach Neal Brown to walk-on at running back for the Mountaineers, he could not say no.

“I wanted to go somewhere that was as big as my dreams.”

Rucker also holds Knight records in single game, season and career points.

He has been attending virtual meetings with his position group at WVU over the spring while he waits for his opportunity to step on campus for fall camp at the end of the summer.

