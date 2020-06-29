Three WVU Alums to Lace Up in TBT

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three WVU alums have found new teams to play on for The Basketball Tournament, which spans from July 4-14.

Former Best Virginia forward Devin Williams will be joining Floyd Mayweather’s The Money Team. Lamont West will suit up for the Men of Mackey, which is made of Purdue alumni. Daxter Miles Jr. will play for the Fort Wayne Champs, a team currently on standby for the upcoming tournament.

Best Virginia, a team made of WVU alumni which Miles Jr. was supposed to play for, pulled out of the TBT last week due to members of the roster testing positive for COVID-19.

