TSA officers at Yeager Airport find loaded handgun in Barbour County man’s carry-on bag

TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a Barbour County man after they found a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag Sunday.
TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a Barbour County man after they found a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag Sunday.(TSA)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a Barbour County man after they found a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag Sunday.

According to a news release from the TSA, officers found a .22 caliber revolver loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber along with an additional 21 bullets.

TSA officials say they then notified the Yeager Airport Police. Police responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning before citing him for weapons charges.

The man told officials that he forgot he had his gun with him.

“When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident,” TSA officials said. “Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates.”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

