Advertisement

Used book sale in Morgantown Mall

Literacy Volunteers and Read Aloud held 20th annual used book sale at the Morgantown Mall.
Literacy Volunteers and Read Aloud held 20th annual used book sale at the Morgantown Mall.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Literacy Volunteers and Read Aloud held 20th annual used book sale at the Morgantown Mall.

People came together in Monongalia County to raise money for adult and children’s literacy.

Every year the groups hold a used book sale. Volunteers said the event was for all readers selling books for $3 and under.

However, this year the event was pushed back due to COVID-19.

Board member, Alan Collins broke down the typical process.

“So we have traditionally collected books in January and February and sorted them in March,” he said.

The sale usually takes place at the beginning of April but was pushed back due to the mall being closed.

The sale would continue the weekends of July 4 and July 11 as well.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

60-year-old restaurant to reopen for dine-in service

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
A 60-year-old restaurant in Fairmont to reopen for dine-in service June 29.

News

COVID-19 IN WV: 2,832 total cases and 93 deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., there have been 167,570 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,832 total cases and 93 deaths.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 2,817 total cases and 93 deaths

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m there are 2,817 total coronavirus cases and 93 deaths.

News

Over 200 Morgantown Planet Fitness members asked to quarantine after member tests positive

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
After a member of a local gym tests positive for coronavirus, members are asked to quarantine.

Latest News

WDTV

Free COVID-19 testing in Lewis County

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
On June 27, the Lewis County Health Department held free COVID-19 testing.

News

COVID-19 IN WV: 2,782 total cases and 93 deaths

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
There are 2,782 total COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths in the state reported by the DHHR.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 2,730 total cases and 92 deaths

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
As per the West Virginia Dept. of Health and Human Resources, there are 2,730 total COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

Celebrating the 4th of July amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
|
By Kaley Fedko
Here's how locals are celebrating this patriotic holiday.

WDTV

COVID-19 patient receives different treatment

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
COVID-19 patient leaves Ruby Memorial Hospital for rehab after he received a different type of treatment.