Used book sale in Morgantown Mall

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Literacy Volunteers and Read Aloud held 20th annual used book sale at the Morgantown Mall.

People came together in Monongalia County to raise money for adult and children’s literacy.

Every year the groups hold a used book sale. Volunteers said the event was for all readers selling books for $3 and under.

However, this year the event was pushed back due to COVID-19.

Board member, Alan Collins broke down the typical process.

“So we have traditionally collected books in January and February and sorted them in March,” he said.

The sale usually takes place at the beginning of April but was pushed back due to the mall being closed.

The sale would continue the weekends of July 4 and July 11 as well.

