West Virginia basketball player tests positive for virus

(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A men’s basketball player at West Virginia has tested positive for the coronavirus, the athletic department said Monday.

The player, whose name was not released, has entered a 14-day isolation period, West Virginia said in a news release.

Men’s basketball players who test negative for the virus can start voluntary workouts on July 6, the statement said.

At least two football players tested positive for the virus in June. The football team started voluntary workouts on June 15.

When West Virginia begins its fall semester on Aug. 19, students must wear masks on campus, including in class. Students, faculty and staff must be tested for the virus before they return to campus and complete a coronavirus education course.

