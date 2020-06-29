Advertisement

West Virginia man charged after niece fatally shot

Andrew Scott Jackson, 36, of Cottageville, was charged with felony child neglect resulting in death after the shooting Friday night, news outlets reported.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged in the shooting death of his 11-year-old niece, police said.

Andrew Scott Jackson, 36, of Cottageville, was charged with felony child neglect resulting in death after the shooting Friday night, news outlets reported.

According to a criminal complaint, Jackson told Jackson County sheriff’s deputies he was cleaning his mother’s gun when it went off, striking him in the hand and his niece in the chest. Jackson was not legally allowed to possess a firearm due to a previous felony drug conviction.

Jackson’s mother told deputies she had warned him before about handling guns with children in the room. The woman suffered powder burns on her face from another accidental discharge of a gun held by Jackson about a month ago, the complaint said.

Jackson was being held on $150,000 bond in the South Central Regional Jail. Jail records didn’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

