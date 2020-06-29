W.Va. Office of Medical Cannabis to resume accepting permit applications for medical cannabis labs

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced that the Office of Medical Cannabis will resume taking permit applications for medical cannabis laboratories.

According to a news release from DHHR, laboratory permits are not limited in number. The application process will remain open indefinitely.

“This is a key step in the process to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, Director of the Office of Medical Cannabis. “We and many others continue to work toward a goal of providing eligible West Virginia residents the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis.”

You can find a link to the web-based application here. A paper option is not available.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.