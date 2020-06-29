Advertisement

WVU Alum St. Georges Makes NWSL Debut for Chicago Red Stars

Was drafted 20th overall in 2019
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU alum Bianca St. Georges made her NWSL debut for the Chicago Red Stars. She started against the Washington Spirit in the first of four preliminary rounds of the Challenge Cup.

St. Georges was drafted 20th overall in 2019. At WVU, she was named an All-American and was the 2018 Big 12 Defender of the Year. During her four-year career, St. Georges scored nine goals and added 13 assists over 81 games played.

A native of Quebec, she previously played for the Canadian U-20 Women’s National Team.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

