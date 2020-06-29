Younger people now have highest rates of positive COVID-19 tests.

W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia has seen percentage of positive tests for COVID-19 drop to one-point-seven percent, but now, there is a new problem. It is that young people, most notably between the ages of 20-29, have the highest percentage of those positive tests.

Governor Jim Justice in his Coronavirus briefing today stressed to the younger population the importance of taking precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“For our younger people, everyone should know just this: people are dying from this.” Justice said. “Absolutely it is becoming very troublesome to all those that didn’t seem to have a whole lot of a problem with this before are now having a problem with it.”

Marion County health administrator Lloyd White said that the reason this is possibly the case has to do with the human nature of the younger population.

“Sometimes, when we’re young, we think we’re invincible.” White said. “We don’t want to wear masks and take definitive measures, and we go out in public places without any protection.”

White added that communicating precautions at any age can help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“That’s going to be social distancing, effective use of masks, good cough and sneeze etiquette, hand hygiene.” White said. “If we do those things and we do them well, it doesn’t matter the age.”

