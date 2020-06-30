Advertisement

18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia Tuesday morning

Coronavirus WV
Coronavirus WV(Associated Press)
By Liz Newton
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday morning.

That brings the total count to 2,888.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 170,497 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,888 total cases and 93 deaths, according to DHHR.

According to data from DHHR, 28 patients are currently hospitalized. Five patients are in ICU, and three patients are on ventilators.

DHHR officials say 570 cases are currently active and 2,225 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (438/18), Boone (21/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (119/4), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (41/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (42/1), Harrison (61/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (219/5), Kanawha (303/9), Lewis (18/0), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (23/0), Marion (54/3), Marshall (41/1), Mason (17/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (38/0), Mineral (54/2), Mingo (16/3), Monongalia (157/14), Monroe (12/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (9/1), Ohio (90/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (63/15), Putnam (54/1), Raleigh (52/1), Randolph (155/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (18/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (78/8), Wyoming (7/0).

