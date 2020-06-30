Clarksburg police department raises money for K-9

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -The Clarksburg police department is raising money from the community to get a K-9.

It’s goal is $7,500 dollars and so far, the department raised $2,290 and counting.

Clarksburg Chief of Police Mark Kiddy said a K-9 will help the department continue to increase their effectiveness.

“A K-9 program is a worthwhile endeavor to help combat the huge influx of illegal narcotics flooding our community,” Kiddy said.

The department has 17 days to reach its goal.

If you’d like to make a donation, checks should be made out to Clarksburg Police Department with “Police K-9 fund” in the memo line to ensure that your donation is placed in the proper account. Checks can be mailed to: Sargent Laura McGlone, Clarksburg Police Department, 222 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301.

You may also directly contact Sgt. Laura McGlone to arrange drop-off or pick-up of donations or with any questions you may have.

To make a donation online, you may click the link below.

https://woodmenlifeimpact.org/projects/55/clarksburg-police-department?fbclid=IwAR2tyL2Q1DGADD_GKf3NB1RKVrq3E41kn8WbhJSJMjAKf-SNXbROlVi2Pso

