Dana Eugene Bowen, 69, of Weston finished his last lap and crossed the finish line into Heaven on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Clarksburg on May 23, 1951, a son of the late Joseph Eugene Bowen and Vaneta Estelle Brown Bowen. In addition to his parents, Dana was preceded in death by one sister, Wendy Maureen Bowen Calkins; several K-9 companions; and his favorite goat. Just over two short months after his 21st birthday, Dana married his one true love, Vicki Jo Fisher. Together they shared 47 wonderful years of marriage and the joys of raising their two sons. Dana’s sense of humor will be remembered by his wife, Vicki Bowen of Weston; two sons: Dana “Tigger” Eugene Bowen II and wife, Samantha, and Chad R. Bowen both of Weston; five grandchildren: Victoria, Rory, Izaiah, Sierra, and Payton Bowen; one sister, Lisa Bowen McCartney of Quinton, VA; two sisters-in-law: Judy Dezarn of Oak Island, NC, and Carolyn Richardson of Weston; and several nieces and nephews. Dana graduated from Lewis County High School in 1969. He was a huge fan of NASCAR racing and raced his 1965 Chevy Nova at Eldora Raceway in his younger years. In boy scouts, Dana achieved the title of Life Scout. Dana was a jack-of-all-trades and worked in several industries including: Weston and Jane Lew Fire Department, Lewis County EMS, WV State Road, Grafton, Barbour, and Kelley Coal Companies, and as a Heavy Equipment Operator. His most recent job was as the groundskeeper for the Weston Masonic Cemetery where he dedicated over 25 years. He also owned Arabian horses and enjoyed attending horse shows. Some of his hobbies included fishing and hunting at the Trefz Farm. Dana was full of life and always worked hard. He was a pleasure to be around and was always cracking jokes. Dana will be missed by all who knew him. Dana’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel at 6 p.m. with Reverend Chuck Morrison officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Dana Eugene Bowen. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.