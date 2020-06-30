Fairmont Medical Center opens, filling healthcare gap in Marion County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

In March, Fairmont Regional Medical Center staff said a tearful ‘goodbye’ to Marion County’s only hospital.

Three months later, WVU Medicine has reopened the doors of the new Fairmont Medical Center.

“So, we opened at seven, the first patient came in by squad a little after eight. We have had a few more squads come in since then. I think we are going to admit a few of those folks so it is looking like a hospital,” said Albert Wright, CEO and President of the WVU Health System.

While the opening ceremony took place under the shadow of the medical center, inside, staff were already back to work.

Moore and Kelly Smith were two healthcare professionals that returned to the halls they said goodbye to just months ago.

They were selected to raise the WVU Medicine flag this morning, welcoming in the new chapter of healthcare for Fairmont.

“It was an honor to raise the flag this morning. I am very excited to have healthcare back in Marion County,” said Smith.

The medical center is not as large as J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown or United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, but will fill the gap in emergency services between the two. Wright says they will continue to build the onto the medical center as the prepare to open the full hospital later.

“I think it is going to evolve into something that is giving Fairmont people the quality of healthcare probably beyond their comprehension at this point in time,” said Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield.

The medical center currently houses an emergency department, on-site imaging and lab services.

“I always like when we can bring more community services so if we see high volumes of demand and we can use this as a decompression valve for Bridgeport, Morgantown that is meeting the need here. I will be happy to add as many services as necessary,” said Wright.

WVU Medicine leaders also say this will increase the patient capacity in the healthcare system for the fight against coronavirus.

