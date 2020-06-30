Advertisement

Falcons for the Arts group holds rally in support of music and theater programs at FSU

The Falcons for the Arts group holds a rally in support of the music and theater programs at Fairmont State University. The Board of Governors has decided to eliminate the programs.
The Falcons for the Arts group holds a rally in support of the music and theater programs at Fairmont State University. The Board of Governors has decided to eliminate the programs.(Veronica Ogbe | Veronica Ogbe)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Falcons for the Arts group held a rally Monday evening in support of Fairmont State University's music and theater programs.

The Board of Governors met in May to discuss eliminating the programs, and by mid-June, the decision was made to remove the programs.

Through continued support and the efforts of alumni, faculty, staff and other community members, they hope that they can reverse the decision.

"I hope that the board and the leadership team at Fairmont State University realizes that the academic programs are the foundation of the building for the theater programs," Celi Oliveto, a member of the rapid response team for the group said.

Those in support shared their thoughts and concerns about removing the programs, and many referred to the the arts at Fairmont State as 'cultural heritage.'

"Almost all of the music teachers here in Marion County are graduates of this program and we have a very rich tradition of high school music in Marion County," Oliveto said.

The impact of the programs that Oliveto mentioned showed during the rally.

An upcoming senior in high school said Fairmont State was one of her final choices to attend in the next year, and although she doesn't plan on majoring in either program, the decision to remove them has impacted her greatly.

"There are so many nonmajors that take classes in the theater and music programs," Oliveto said. "All of these lessons that were taught to me like, always do better than what you think your best is, it trickled out to the entire campus," she said. and

"Without these faulty members it won't be the same."

The Falcons for the Arts group will hold a town hall on August 12th. Anyone that would like to participate can send an email to falconsforthearts@gmail.com or visit the groups Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

News

Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital expands direct access lab service

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
The Weston hospital expands one of its most popular services.

News

SJMH expands direct access lab services

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

New coffee shop opens in Nutter Fort

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Planet Fitness set to begin operations June 30

Updated: 15 hours ago
Planet Fitness members were asked to quarantine after a client tested positive and was at the facility last Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Pandemic does not stop new Harrison County coffee shop

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Prime Coffee Company began serving coffee among other items on their menu Monday in Nutter Fort.

News

Younger people now have highest rates of positive COVID-19 tests.

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
The 20-29 age group has 17.34% of all West Virginia positive COVID-19 tests, the highest in the state.

News

DMV opens appointment scheduling at more WVa offices

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has resumed services by appointment at the last four regional offices.

News

21 new cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia Monday evening

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday evening.

Sports

West Virginia basketball player tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A men’s basketball player at West Virginia has tested positive for the coronavirus, the athletic department said Monday.