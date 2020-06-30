Lewis County health officials report all results from community COVID-19 testing return negative

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County Health Department officials reported that all of the results from their community COVID-19 testing have returned negative.

The health department said in a news release that 174 citizens were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, June 27. All participants have been notified of their results.

“While this is wonderful news for our county, it is not a reason to let down our protection guards that protect all of us, including wearing face masks, washing hands and social distancing when possible,” health department officials said.

Health officials say using those techniques will help slow the spread of the virus.

