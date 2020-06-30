Man accused of trying to take child from woman at Ruby Memorial Hospital charged

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested after police say he tried to take a child away from a woman at Ruby Memorial Hospital on Saturday.

Felix Galeas, 31, of Morgantown, was charged with concealment of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Morgantown Police officers responded to Ruby Memorial Hospital about an incident.

When police arrived, security had detained Galeas.

Witnesses told police that they saw Galeas try to forcibly take the child from the woman.

Police arrested Galeas. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $500,000.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.