Advertisement

Man accused of trying to take child from woman at Ruby Memorial Hospital charged

Felix Galeas, 31, of Morgantown, was charged with concealment of a child.
Felix Galeas, 31, of Morgantown, was charged with concealment of a child.(North Central Regional Jail/WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested after police say he tried to take a child away from a woman at Ruby Memorial Hospital on Saturday.

Felix Galeas, 31, of Morgantown, was charged with concealment of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Morgantown Police officers responded to Ruby Memorial Hospital about an incident.

When police arrived, security had detained Galeas.

Witnesses told police that they saw Galeas try to forcibly take the child from the woman.

Police arrested Galeas. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $500,000.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Morgantown completes Ruby Amphitheater, Riverfront Park and Walnut Street Landing renovation projects

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The city of Morgantown announced to completion of renovations to the Ruby Amphitheater, Riverfront Park and Walnut Street Landing.

News

North Myrtle Beach leaders approve face mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WMBF News Staff
The North Myrtle Beach City Council has passed an ordinance calling for the use of face masks in public places.

News

Falcons for the Arts group holds rally in support of music and theater programs at FSU

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Falcons for the Arts group held a rally Monday evening in support of Fairmont State University's music and theater programs.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

Latest News

News

Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital expands direct access lab service

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
The Weston hospital expands one of its most popular services.

News

SJMH expands direct access lab services

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

New coffee shop opens in Nutter Fort

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Planet Fitness set to begin operations June 30

Updated: 20 hours ago
Planet Fitness members were asked to quarantine after a client tested positive and was at the facility last Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Pandemic does not stop new Harrison County coffee shop

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Prime Coffee Company began serving coffee among other items on their menu Monday in Nutter Fort.

News

Younger people now have highest rates of positive COVID-19 tests.

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
The 20-29 age group has 17.34% of all West Virginia positive COVID-19 tests, the highest in the state.