Minor League Baseball Cancels 2020 Season

Black Bears won't take the field this year
West Virginia Black Bears(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Minor League Baseball has cancelled its 2020 season, as confirmed by multiple sources today.

Major League Baseball teams will not provide its minor league organizations with players this year due to rosters limited to 60-man player pools. The news means the West Virginia Black Bears, the Class A Short Season Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, won’t take the field for their sixth New York-Penn League season in Granville.

MLB training camps begin tomorrow with the regular season expected to start on either July 23 or July 24.

