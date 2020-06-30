Advertisement

Morgantown completes Ruby Amphitheater, Riverfront Park and Walnut Street Landing renovation projects

The newly renovated Ruby Amphitheater.
The newly renovated Ruby Amphitheater.(City of Morgantown)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Morgantown announced to completion of renovations to the Ruby Amphitheater, Riverfront Park and Walnut Street Landing.

The renovation projects were completed just over a year of construction, according to a news release from the city of Morgantown.

“I am thrilled with the outcome of this project,” said Interim City Manager Emily Muzzarelli. “The renovations to the Depot and Ruby Amphitheater as well as the additional amenities at Walnut Street allow for expanded use of the park. This will become a destination spot for concerts and entertainment for city and county residents and allow for greater access to and enjoyment of the river by all. This has been a great project to be a part of.”

Caption

March-Westin crews have worked over the past year to upgrade the park, city officials said. This includes an expansion of the amphitheater stage and seating, a sunshade over the seating area, renovations to the historic depot, upgraded restroom areas and added security features.

Other upgrades during the project included adding a new parking area and kayak launch as well as a storage area at the Walnut Street Landing.

The city also hired a Director of Art and Cultural Development to oversee Morgantown’s arts and entertainment venues.

“I look forward to working with the community in developing arts and cultural programs and services at the Riverfront Park,” said Director of Arts and Cultural Development Vincent Kitch. “The renovations to the park are wonderful and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to start with the city during this time.”

The city of Morgantown was awarded $4.1 million in 2018 from the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust for Ruby Amphitheater, Riverfront Park and Walnut Street Landing renovations, according to city officials. The Trust also provided an additional $200,000 in grant funding to provide additional lighting along the trail.

“The city would like to thank the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust for their continued support,” city officials said in the news release. “Without their support, this project would not have been possible.”

Morgantown plans to hold a soft opening for the Hazel Ruby McQuain Park once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted by Governor Jim Justice and more guidance is provided.

