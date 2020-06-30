Advertisement

Mountain Hospice works to bring assisted living next door

West Virginia has a large population of citizens over the age of 65
By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountain Hospice is bringing in a new assisted living center next door that will be known as the Mountain Living Community. It is expected to be complete by mid-November.

The chief executive officer of Mountain Hospice, Don Trimble, said assisted living is a necessity within the state. 

"I think assisted living is probably needed everywhere, not just in this area," he said. "We had this land and we've been lucky enough to be able to do this."

With over 15 percent of West Virginia's population being over the age of 65, according to the state's DHHR report, and the state ranks amongst the top for those with disabilities, having more assisted living throughout the area can be beneficial as the elderly population is expected to be a quarter of the state's population by 2030.

Taking that into consideration, the 12,000 square foot facility will have enough room for 24 residents. 

"Each room will have its own bedroom, its own bathroom, a kitchen, a dinette and a living room area," 

Besides what the interior of the building will offer, providing transportation for residents was also an essential need. Many throughout the state face the problem of getting around due to West Virginia's infrastructure. 

"We will have transportation for these residents to take them to appointments, activities, take them shopping, that sort of thing," Trimble said.

Those at Mountain Hospice hope to welcome in residents to the Mountain Living Community by December. They will begin accepting applications 90 days before the opening date.

