Advertisement

North Myrtle Beach leaders approve face mask mandate

Face mask
Face mask (WRDW)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach City Council has passed an ordinance calling for the use of face masks in public places.

During Tuesday’s special meeting, council members voted unanimously on the ordinance. It takes effect at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 2.

According to information from the city, anyone entering businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, hair and/or nail salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors must wear a face covering while inside.

A person who fails to comply shall be guilty of a civil infraction, punishable by a fine of not more than $25.00.

Additionally, all restaurants, retail businesses and all government offices in the city must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public. A violation is punishable by a fine of not more than $100. Each day of a continuing violation will be considered a separate offense.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Grand Strand.

“Wearing a mask is a simple thing,” North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said during the meeting.

She stressed that masks will only be required when people are inside public spaces.

“When they get outside, they can take that mask off. When they’re with their friends, if they choose not to wear their mask, they don’t have to wear their mask,” Hatley said.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Falcons for the Arts group holds rally in support of music and theater programs at FSU

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Falcons for the Arts group held a rally Monday evening in support of Fairmont State University's music and theater programs.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

News

Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital expands direct access lab service

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
The Weston hospital expands one of its most popular services.

News

SJMH expands direct access lab services

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

News

New coffee shop opens in Nutter Fort

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Planet Fitness set to begin operations June 30

Updated: 18 hours ago
Planet Fitness members were asked to quarantine after a client tested positive and was at the facility last Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Pandemic does not stop new Harrison County coffee shop

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Prime Coffee Company began serving coffee among other items on their menu Monday in Nutter Fort.

News

Younger people now have highest rates of positive COVID-19 tests.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
The 20-29 age group has 17.34% of all West Virginia positive COVID-19 tests, the highest in the state.

News

DMV opens appointment scheduling at more WVa offices

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has resumed services by appointment at the last four regional offices.

News

21 new cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia Monday evening

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday evening.