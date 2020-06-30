Planet Fitness set to begin operations June 30

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Planet Fitness members were asked to quarantine after a client tested positive and was at the facility last Wednesday.

Planet Fitness wanted to alert the 205 members who were there between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. that day.

During the governor’s COVID-19 press briefing Monday, Justice did not mention the incident but reiterated the importance of wearing a mask.

“Take our heed that if you go out and you’re going into a crowded situation or you’re going into a building, for crying out loud, wear a mask,” Governor Justice said.

Planet Fitness is doing extensive cleaning and will reopen June 30, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.