Planet Fitness set to begin operations June 30

The fitness center is taking additional steps to ensure safety for gym goers
Planet Fitness take precautions to open gyms by June 30th.
Planet Fitness take precautions to open gyms by June 30th.(|Jasmin Adous | Jasmin Adous)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Planet Fitness members were asked to quarantine after a client tested positive and was at the facility last Wednesday.

Planet Fitness wanted to alert the 205 members who were there between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. that day.

During the governor’s COVID-19 press briefing Monday, Justice did not mention the incident but reiterated the importance of wearing a mask.

“Take our heed that if you go out and you’re going into a crowded situation or you’re going into a building, for crying out loud, wear a mask,” Governor Justice said.

Planet Fitness is doing extensive cleaning and will reopen June 30, 2020.

