Sondra Marie McCune, 38, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She had been in her usual health and death was unexpected. Sondra was born Tuesday, April 27, 1982, in Elkins, a daughter of Kenneth “Kenny Ray McCune and Karen Elaine Blankenship McCune. She had never married. Also left to cherish Sondra’s memory was her fiancé, Anthony Coffield, a daughter, Kensley Coffield, a sister, Shannon McCune and fiancé, Shane Lanham, of Huttonsville, a brother, Richard McCune and companion, Jessica Taylor of Mill Creek, a grandmother, Clara Blankenship, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and two aunts who were special to her, Holly Blankenship and Tonya Fincham. Preceding her in death were grandparents, Grant McCune, Sr., Prudy Bell McCune, George Blankenship, and Denver “Jack” Hamrick. Sondra was a graduate of Tygarts Valley High School. At the time of her death, she was working at Colonial Millworks in Quality Control. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, working in her flower garden, and camping. Her daughter was her ‘pride and joy’. She was a Baptist by faith. A visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm until 7pm. On Friday, July 3, 2020, Sondra will be moved to Valley Independent Baptist Church in Huttonsville where funeral services will be held at 11AM. Pastor Frank Stanley and Rev. Keith Miller will officiate, and interment will follow in Brick Church Cemetery in Huttonsville. Due to COVID-19, we will continue following CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and recommended facial coverings.

