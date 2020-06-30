Advertisement

Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital expands direct access lab service

By Kaley Fedko
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - To better accommodate patients, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital (SJMH) offers direct access lab services.

Direct access lab services have been a staple at the Mon Health hospital for several years, but they’ve just expanded their menu.

“We do that based on patient demand. A patient comes and says they need a test done, and they request it be added to the direct access menu, and the physicians decide whether that’s an appropriate test to add,” says SJMH lab director Angela Cedeño.

 Some of the new tests that have been added are the lime disease test, auto-immune disorder test, and the COVID-19 IIG antibody test.

“It sees if patients have had COVID-19 in the past. Not if they’re actively infected, but if they’ve had it in the past,” says Cedeño.

Cedeño also says the lime disease test has been especially popular since it’s tick season.

Direct access lab tests are a popular service because- since patients don’t need an order from a healthcare provider, the 24-hour service is low-cost. 

“So many patients do not have insurance or many of them have high-deductible plans, so we offered this as a way for them to actually get the blood and lab work done that they need with significant savings,” says CEO of SJMh Avah Stalnaker.

