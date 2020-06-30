Tasty Tuesday: FroYo Factory

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s some sweet relief on a hot summer day with a world of toppings to choose from.

It's the FroYo Factory in White Hall.

Marion County's newest spot to get a break from the heat opened on June 19th.

Zach Nelson is the owner.

The company behind FroYo Factory is based in Cumberland Maryland and also has a game store.

Nelson worked at the game store there. A frozen yogurt place was next door.

"On my breaks every day I would go over and get frozen yogurt," Nelson said. "I just saw how much people liked it and I liked it, too. I just saw that there were always people flowing in and out."

His girlfriend Emily is a student at Fairmont State and helps him run the FroYo Factory. He first saw the need for a game store in Fairmont. After seeing its success, he approached the owners about opening a FroYo Factory.

"They ended up, just because it's far from where they lived, they said, 'Would you be interested in being the owner?'"

The company gave a loan to Nelson, just 23 years old, to open and operate Marion County's newest sweet spot.

Talks to open the FroYo Factory were ongoing long before the pandemic. They eyed a May 1 grand opening but waited until restrictions were lifted to open in Mid June.

"I just saw how affordable it was," Nelson said. "A family of four can go in and get all of their stuff for $12-$15 max. I liked that as well, just the affordability."

They're limited to 10 seats inside for now until restrictions are lifted, but they also offer seven large bright blue chairs outside for people to enjoy their frozen yogurt.

Customers pay by the cup, not for the contents inside the cup, so they can get their money's worth.

Filling up a cup is a three-step process that'll get your gears going.

After you select your cup, you can fill it up with any flavor or combination of flavors that you’d like. Then, just add as many toppings as you can fit into the dish.

