Tuesday Afternoon Forecast | Nice End to June!

Here is a look at your currents as of 3:46 PM around the region 6/29/20
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another afternoon filled with sunshine and fair weather clouds, temperatures continue to warm into the upper 80s with some areas just on the heels of 90°. The areas that do not crack 90 today will certainly have a chance to this upcoming week. July kicks off tomorrow and even with a Northwest flow of air, our temperatures will continue to warm under a ridge of high-pressure building giving us dry weather and light winds. The stalled out frontal boundary hasn’t budged much so some Southern portions of West Virginia have been dealing with flooding issues. Our rain chances for NCWV remain fairly low for tonight, however, a stray shower may sneak in Wednesday afternoon as that front lifts a bit.

Wednesday: Early morning clouds mixing out for afternoon sunshine; an isolated shower may bubble up randomly in the afternoon with the best chance for anything significant along our frontal boundary just South of US-33. High: 88

Thursday & Friday: We dry out under the influence of high pressure providing us calm winds and plenty of sunshine to really drive up our daytime temperatures. Dewpoints will also begin to increase so it may start to feel slightly uncomfortable for those folks bothered by the heat. Daytime highs in the low 90s.

This Weekend: A little bit of instability begins to build with continued heat but our blocking pattern should keep most of NCWV dry. For now, holding rain chances to the afternoon/evening for both Saturday and Sunday and mainly for our Southern and Eastern counties. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy this weekend but the constant heat may be tough for anyone with health issues, children and the elderly so keep checks on your loved ones and neighbors.

Quiet weather has settled into North Central West Virginia with storm chances increasing by the weekend.