Tuesday Night Forecast | Nice End to June!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was the first of many warm days ahead with a handful of our lowland areas just reaching 90° or sitting below it. We were virtually rain-free with the exception of a couple of quick bursts of rain recently in our Eastern pan. Overnight, we remain quiet with temperatures ranging across those low to mid-60s. Sun comes up shortly before 6 AM tomorrow for our first July morning. Another day of heat building in the region as our stalled out front continues to phase out. We may see a shower pop-up during the afternoon but anything we do receive would be short-lived and isolated.

Wednesday: Early morning clouds mixing out for afternoon sunshine; an isolated shower may bubble up randomly in the afternoon with the best chance for anything significant along our frontal boundary just South of US-33. High: 88

Thursday & Friday: We dry out under the influence of high pressure providing us calm winds and plenty of sunshine to really drive up our daytime temperatures. Dewpoints will also begin to increase so it may start to feel slightly uncomfortable for those folks bothered by the heat. Daytime highs in the low 90s.

This Weekend: A little bit of instability begins to build with continued heat but our blocking pattern should keep most of NCWV dry. For now, holding rain chances to the afternoon/evening for both Saturday and Sunday and mainly for our Southern and Eastern counties. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy this weekend but the constant heat may be tough for anyone with health issues, children and the elderly so keep checks on your loved ones and neighbors.