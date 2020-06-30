Advertisement

Tuesday Night Forecast | Nice End to June!

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was the first of many warm days ahead with a handful of our lowland areas just reaching 90° or sitting below it. We were virtually rain-free with the exception of a couple of quick bursts of rain recently in our Eastern pan. Overnight, we remain quiet with temperatures ranging across those low to mid-60s. Sun comes up shortly before 6 AM tomorrow for our first July morning. Another day of heat building in the region as our stalled out front continues to phase out. We may see a shower pop-up during the afternoon but anything we do receive would be short-lived and isolated.

Wednesday: Early morning clouds mixing out for afternoon sunshine; an isolated shower may bubble up randomly in the afternoon with the best chance for anything significant along our frontal boundary just South of US-33. High: 88

Thursday & Friday: We dry out under the influence of high pressure providing us calm winds and plenty of sunshine to really drive up our daytime temperatures. Dewpoints will also begin to increase so it may start to feel slightly uncomfortable for those folks bothered by the heat. Daytime highs in the low 90s.

This Weekend: A little bit of instability begins to build with continued heat but our blocking pattern should keep most of NCWV dry. For now, holding rain chances to the afternoon/evening for both Saturday and Sunday and mainly for our Southern and Eastern counties. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy this weekend but the constant heat may be tough for anyone with health issues, children and the elderly so keep checks on your loved ones and neighbors.

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's Fast Forecast 63020 11pm

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's Monday Night Forecast 6 29 20

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 5 PM Forecast for Monday, June 29th 2020

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT

Latest News

Forecast

Monday Weather Update

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:51 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright , Jordan Darensbourg and Colleen Campbell
Sunshine for the most part of your week as temperatures start to reach the 90's by the weekend with scattered showers and storms.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's Fast Forecast - Friday Evening 6 26 20

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT

Forecast

Friday Weather Forecast

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:42 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Sunny skies for your Friday with chances for severe weather on Saturday.

Forecast

Quiet and comfortable overnight Thursday - Sunny start Friday with warm air flowing in

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's First Alert Forecast | June 25th 2020 7PM

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT

Forecast

Thursday Weather Forecast

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:47 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
We will have sunny skies for the next few days for North Central West Virginia but storm chances are increasing for the weekend.