West Virginia doctor sentenced in pain pill case

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia doctor has been sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison for illegally distributing prescription opioid medications.

Muhammed Samer Nasher-Alneam, 48, of Charleston also agreed to forfeit $150,000 and a sport utility vehicle and will surrender his medical license, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said in a news release.

Nasher-Alneam operated the Neurology & Pain Center. He admitted to writing prescriptions in July 2014 for oxycodone and methadone pills that were not for legitimate medical purposes.

Nasher-Alneam pleaded guilty last August in federal court in Charleston. An earlier trial ended in a mistrial when jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

