West Virginia man fatally hit by train is identified
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police have identified a West Virginia pedestrian who was hit by a train and died.
The man was Michael Adam Woodrum, 30, of Charleston, police said Monday.
Officers were called to the scene early Saturday when the man was hit by a CSX train traveling west southeast of downtown, Charleston police said. The man died at the scene.
