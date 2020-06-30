Advertisement

West Virginia man fatally hit by train is identified

(KNOP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2020
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police have identified a West Virginia pedestrian who was hit by a train and died.

The man was Michael Adam Woodrum, 30, of Charleston, police said Monday.

Officers were called to the scene early Saturday when the man was hit by a CSX train traveling west southeast of downtown, Charleston police said. The man died at the scene.

