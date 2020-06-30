West Virginia News Digest

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up today in West Virginia. Questions about today's coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Charleston bureau at (304) 346-0897 or chwpr@ap.org. Beth Campbell is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. All times are Eastern. If circumstances change before 6 p.m., a new digest will be sent reflecting those developments.

Top Stories:

OBIT-POWERBALL WINNER

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Andrew “Jack” Whittaker Jr., whose life became rife with setbacks and tragedy after winning a record $315 million Powerball jackpot on Christmas night in 2002, has died. He was 72.

In Brief:

—CONFEDERATE PLAQUE REMOVED, from Charleston: A marker has been removed from a century-old Confederate monument in West Virginia.

—DOCTOR ARRESTED, from Charleston: A West Virginia doctor has been sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison for illegally distributing prescription opioid medications.

—TRAIN FATALITY, from Charleston: Police have identified a West Virginia pedestrian who was hit by a train and died.

___

