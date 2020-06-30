Advertisement

West Virginia surpasses 2,900 total cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus WV
Coronavirus WV(Associated Press)
By Liz Newton
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.

That brings the total count to 2,905.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 171,663 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,905 total cases and 93 deaths, according to DHHR officials.

According to data from DHHR, 540 cases are currently active and 2,272 people have recovered.

Data from DHHR also shows that 27 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. 10 patients are in ICU and three patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (440/18), Boone (21/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (120/4), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (41/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (43/1), Harrison (61/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (224/5), Kanawha (307/9), Lewis (18/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (22/0), Marion (56/3), Marshall (39/1), Mason (18/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (39/0), Mineral (54/2), Mingo (17/3), Monongalia (157/14), Monroe (11/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (9/1), Ohio (91/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (24/1), Preston (63/15), Putnam (54/1), Raleigh (51/1), Randolph (155/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (18/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (78/8), Wyoming (7/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Artists finish Palatine Park mural

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
After ten days of work, the Fairmont State University artists complete the massive mural in Palatine Park.

News

Lewis County health officials report all results from community COVID-19 testing return negative

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Lewis County Health Department officials reported that all of the results from their community COVID-19 testing have returned negative.

News

Tasty Tuesday: FroYo Factory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Croup
Marion County's newest spot to get a break from the heat opened on June 19th.

News

Morgantown completes Ruby Amphitheater, Riverfront Park and Walnut Street Landing renovation projects

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The city of Morgantown announced to completion of renovations to the Ruby Amphitheater, Riverfront Park and Walnut Street Landing.

Latest News

News

Man accused of trying to take child from woman at Ruby Memorial Hospital charged

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A man was arrested after police say he tried to take a child away from a woman at Ruby Memorial Hospital on Saturday.

News

North Myrtle Beach leaders approve face mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WMBF News Staff
The North Myrtle Beach City Council has passed an ordinance calling for the use of face masks in public places.

News

Falcons for the Arts group holds rally in support of music and theater programs at FSU

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Falcons for the Arts group held a rally Monday evening in support of Fairmont State University's music and theater programs.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

News

Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital expands direct access lab service

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
The Weston hospital expands one of its most popular services.

News

SJMH expands direct access lab services

Updated: 17 hours ago