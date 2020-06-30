West Virginia surpasses 2,900 total cases of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.

That brings the total count to 2,905.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 171,663 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,905 total cases and 93 deaths, according to DHHR officials.

According to data from DHHR, 540 cases are currently active and 2,272 people have recovered.

Data from DHHR also shows that 27 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. 10 patients are in ICU and three patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (440/18), Boone (21/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (120/4), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (41/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (43/1), Harrison (61/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (224/5), Kanawha (307/9), Lewis (18/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (22/0), Marion (56/3), Marshall (39/1), Mason (18/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (39/0), Mineral (54/2), Mingo (17/3), Monongalia (157/14), Monroe (11/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (9/1), Ohio (91/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (24/1), Preston (63/15), Putnam (54/1), Raleigh (51/1), Randolph (155/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (18/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (78/8), Wyoming (7/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.