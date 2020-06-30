Wisdom to Wealth: Staying informed on changes in financial related laws

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - How do you keep up with all of the changes in financial related laws? In this segment of Wisdom to Wealth sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John gives us some ideas on how to best stay informed.

John: Are you overwhelmed with all the new financial changes that’s happening in the world? You know...first came The Secure Act. And then, thanks to COVID-19, came The CARES Act. And now, effective July 1, we’re going to have a new SEC rate vi. What does all this mean to you? Well, I’ve got to tell you, big estate planning, big retirement changes and also big waves of change coming in the way we give advice. But that’s okay. Change is always inevitable. The good thing is, you don’t have to do it alone. My team can help you. You know, we’ll sit down with you. We’ll listen and make sure we understand exactly what we’re trying to accomplish. We’ll help you identify the gaps and we’ll put together a strategy that will put you on the path to accomplishing your goals. So, don’t sweat it.

