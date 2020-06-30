Advertisement

WVU & UHS infielder Gyorko enters eighth MLB season in Milwaukee

Brewers represent Gyorko's fourth MLB team
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU infielder and University High School product Jedd Gyorko is set to begin his eighth MLB season on Wednesday, his first with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers posted their 45-man summer camp invite list today.

Gyorko posted of his arrival at Miller Park on social media this afternoon.

Jedd signed with the Brewers this offseason after spending 2019 with the Cardinals & the Dodgers. He played in just 92 games combined and batted .174 after being plagued with back & wrist injuries.

He is the sixth Mountaineer that was invited to an MLB training camp, and the second most tenured to Cincinnati pitcher David Carpenter. Alek Manoah (Toronto), John Means (Baltimore), Michael Grove (Dodgers) & Ryan McBroom (Kansas City) will also represent WVU this summer.

