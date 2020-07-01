27 new cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday morning.

That brings the total count to 2,932.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 173,251 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,932 total cases and 93 deaths, according to DHHR.

DHHR officials say 555 cases are currently active and 2,284 people have recovered.

Data from DHHR also says that 27 patients are hospitalized. 10 patients are in ICU, and three patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (440/18), Boone (22/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (120/4), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (20/3), Hardy (43/1), Harrison (61/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (226/5), Kanawha (314/9), Lewis (18/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (24/0), Marion (56/3), Marshall (40/1), Mason (18/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (40/0), Mineral (54/2), Mingo (17/3), Monongalia (161/14), Monroe (11/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (9/1), Ohio (95/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (24/1), Preston (64/15), Putnam (54/1), Raleigh (51/1), Randolph (157/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (18/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (78/8), Wyoming (7/0).

