47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va. Wednesday afternoon

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 2,979.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 175,117 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,979 total cases and 93 deaths, according to DHHR.

DHHR officials say 564 cases are currently active, and 2,322 people have recovered.

Data from DHHR says 23 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. Five patients are in ICU, and three patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (442/18), Boone (21/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (126/4), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (59/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (20/3), Hardy (43/1), Harrison (65/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (227/5), Kanawha (319/9), Lewis (18/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (24/0), Marion (58/3), Marshall (40/1), Mason (19/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (44/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (166/14), Monroe (11/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (10/1), Ohio (95/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (24/1), Preston (64/15), Putnam (57/1), Raleigh (52/1), Randolph (161/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (111/1), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (79/8), Wyoming (7/0).

