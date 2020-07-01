Advertisement

47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va. Wednesday afternoon

Coronavirus WV
Coronavirus WV(Associated Press)
By Liz Newton
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 2,979.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 175,117 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,979 total cases and 93 deaths, according to DHHR.

DHHR officials say 564 cases are currently active, and 2,322 people have recovered.

Data from DHHR says 23 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. Five patients are in ICU, and three patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (442/18), Boone (21/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (126/4), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (59/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (20/3), Hardy (43/1), Harrison (65/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (227/5), Kanawha (319/9), Lewis (18/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (24/0), Marion (58/3), Marshall (40/1), Mason (19/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (44/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (166/14), Monroe (11/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (10/1), Ohio (95/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (24/1), Preston (64/15), Putnam (57/1), Raleigh (52/1), Randolph (161/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (111/1), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (79/8), Wyoming (7/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Webster County back at 0 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The positive individual was found to have two consecutive negative tests, which means the county has no positive cases, health officials said.

News

Mon County Health Department investigating positive COVID-19 cases of people who went to Morgantown bars

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Monongalia County Health Department says they are conducting a disease investigation and contract tracing with individuals who went to several downtown Morgantown bars, including one that was connected to an outbreak.

News

W.Va. DHHR announces free COVID-19 testing opportunities for Monongalia, Preston counties

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human officials announced free COVID-19 testing opportunities for Monongalia and Preston counties.

State

W.Va. state staffer tests positive for virus after wedding

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A staffer at West Virginia’s intelligence sharing agency has tested positive for the coronavirus after going to a wedding last month, officials said Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Controversy swirls around Ritchie County High School’s ‘Rebels’ nickname

Updated: 8 hours ago
Ritchie County is divided over the team name of their high school.

News

27 new cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia Wednesday morning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday morning.

News

One person taken to UHC after two vehicle accident

Updated: 9 hours ago
One person was transported to UHC after a two vehicle accident in Harrison County.

News

MCHD enforcing governor's gym guidance

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Monongalia County Health Dept. enforcing governor’s gym guidance

Updated: 20 hours ago
Health officials in a local county are heavily enforcing the governor's guidance on gym etiquette.

News

Mountain Hospice works to bring assisted living next door

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Mountain Hospice is bringing in a new assisted living center next door that will be known as the Mountain Living Community. It is expected to be complete by mid-November.