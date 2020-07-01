Free coronavirus testing offered at Robert C. Byrd High School

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Free community coronavirus testing kicked off at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Robert C. Byrd High School. But before testing even began the line of vehicles stretched the length of Eagle Way.

“People want to be tested. People want to be tested for COVID-19 and the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department want to provide that opportunity to people,” said Chad Bundy, Administrator of the health department.

The testing is a part of the ongoing state-funded community testing initiatives. Harrison County’s last free testing event resulted in over 1,000 tests, all returning negative.

The testing was scheduled to end at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will be the only day planned for this round of testing.

Health Department staff say demand was so high, the health department ran out of tests before 7 p.m..

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.