Advertisement

Harrison County Schools swear-in Dora Stutler as superintendent

Dora Stutler will precede Dr. Mark Manchin as superintendent of the Harrison County School District.
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Dora Stutler was sworn-in as the superintendent of Harrison County Schools Wednesday morning.

Stutler began her career with Harrison County Schools in the 80′s where she started as a substitute teacher.

“Wow, just wow,” said Stutler when reflecting on her career from a part-time sub to the head administrator.

She will replace Dr. Mark Manchin who became the president of Glenville State University Wednesday.

Stutler says she wants to focus on developing arts and continuing the path set by her predecessor.

“I would like to continue the focus on career and technical education and going that direction with our high schools. Also, bringing that down to our middle schools so kids have that experience. You know there are many jobs available in career and technical ed,” said Stutler.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Art creates dialogue: new mural at Palatine Park strikes a conversation

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
A mural that was finished on Monday in Palatine Park, started some controversy among community members in Fairmont.

News

Free coronavirus testing offered at Robert C. Byrd High School

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
The second round of free coronavirus testing took place in Harrison County Wednesday.

News

Harrison County Commissioners continue to hear from community about Stonewall Jackson statue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Community organizations are beginning to voice their opinions on the removal of a Stonewall Jackson statue on the steps of the courthouse.

News

47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va. Wednesday afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday afternoon

Latest News

News

Webster County back at 0 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The positive individual was found to have two consecutive negative tests, which means the county has no positive cases, health officials said.

News

Mon County Health Department investigating positive COVID-19 cases of people who went to Morgantown bars

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Monongalia County Health Department says they are conducting a disease investigation and contract tracing with individuals who went to several downtown Morgantown bars, including one that was connected to an outbreak.

News

W.Va. DHHR announces free COVID-19 testing opportunities for Monongalia, Preston counties

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human officials announced free COVID-19 testing opportunities for Monongalia and Preston counties.

State

W.Va. state staffer tests positive for virus after wedding

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A staffer at West Virginia’s intelligence sharing agency has tested positive for the coronavirus after going to a wedding last month, officials said Wednesday.

News

Controversy swirls around Ritchie County High School’s ‘Rebels’ nickname

Updated: 9 hours ago
Ritchie County is divided over the team name of their high school.

News

27 new cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia Wednesday morning

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday morning.