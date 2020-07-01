Harrison County Schools swear-in Dora Stutler as superintendent

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Dora Stutler was sworn-in as the superintendent of Harrison County Schools Wednesday morning.

Stutler began her career with Harrison County Schools in the 80′s where she started as a substitute teacher.

“Wow, just wow,” said Stutler when reflecting on her career from a part-time sub to the head administrator.

She will replace Dr. Mark Manchin who became the president of Glenville State University Wednesday.

Stutler says she wants to focus on developing arts and continuing the path set by her predecessor.

“I would like to continue the focus on career and technical education and going that direction with our high schools. Also, bringing that down to our middle schools so kids have that experience. You know there are many jobs available in career and technical ed,” said Stutler.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.